Home Politics Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development
Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development
Politics
0

Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development

0
0
Southwest-governors-forum-tvcnews
now viewing

Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development

PDP-Auwal-Tahir-Adeniyi-TVC
now playing

#LagosCouncilElections : I may go to court to contest result - PDP candidate

Ambode-votes-TVCNews
now playing

#LagosCouncilElections : Ambode congratulates APC for clean sweep

Professor-Wole-Oladipo-TVC
now playing

PDP leadership : Former scribe calls for reconciliation

now playing

Nigeria's foreign reserves increases to $30.5bn

international-financial-reporting-standards-TVCNews
now playing

Banking practice : Nigerian banks yet to meet IFRS 9 deadline

Image result for Ogun hosts southwest governors on political developmentGovernors of the South West States of Nigeria under the aegis of Southwest Governor’s Forum met met in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday.

The programme which held at MITROS Gateway Annex, Ibara, Abeokuta featured talks on development of the geopolitical zone, through the platform of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

Ogun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adebola Adeife said the meeting will address challenges confronting the region and set goals towards repositioning the region.

Other areas of common interest that the forum deliberated upon, included security, education, Agriculture, infrastructure, rail and road networks.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
PDP-Auwal-Tahir-Adeniyi-TVC

#LagosCouncilElections : I may go to court to contest result – PDP candidate

TVCN 0
Ambode-votes-TVCNews

#LagosCouncilElections : Ambode congratulates APC for clean sweep

TVCN 0
Professor-Wole-Oladipo-TVC

PDP leadership : Former scribe calls for reconciliation

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close