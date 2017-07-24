Governors of the South West States of Nigeria under the aegis of Southwest Governor’s Forum met met in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday.

The programme which held at MITROS Gateway Annex, Ibara, Abeokuta featured talks on development of the geopolitical zone, through the platform of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

Ogun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adebola Adeife said the meeting will address challenges confronting the region and set goals towards repositioning the region.

Other areas of common interest that the forum deliberated upon, included security, education, Agriculture, infrastructure, rail and road networks.