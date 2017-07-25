Home Health Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike
Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike
Health
News
0

Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike

0
0
now viewing

Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike

Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC
now playing

Nigerian Army promotes more than 6,000 soldiers

now playing

Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London

Inuagurated Lagos LG bosses-TVC
now playing

Ambode inaugurates 57 Council bosses

Nigerian Ports Authority
now playing

Shippers Council convinced Dry Ports will drive export

Nigeria Customs Service - TVC
now playing

Customs realise N2.5bn from undervalued goods

Image result for Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strikeSome Doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners have threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to meet their demands.

They complained of shortages of medical and health personnel in all the State owned general hospitals and want the government to find a lasting solution to the problems.

The Chairman of the body Oladunni Adetola said 95 percent of the General hospitals do not have functioning X-ray machines, Oxygen and oxygen concentrator and ambulances for emergency services.

Adetola disclosed that they may be forced to go on strike from September the 1st if the government fails to attend to their needs.

But the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye said the government is trying to ensure decorum in the health sector but cannot do all due to harsh economic situation in the country.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC

Nigerian Army promotes more than 6,000 soldiers

TVCN 0

Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London

TVCN 0
Inuagurated Lagos LG bosses-TVC

Ambode inaugurates 57 Council bosses

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close