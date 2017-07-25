Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike

Some Doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners have threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to meet their demands.

They complained of shortages of medical and health personnel in all the State owned general hospitals and want the government to find a lasting solution to the problems.

The Chairman of the body Oladunni Adetola said 95 percent of the General hospitals do not have functioning X-ray machines, Oxygen and oxygen concentrator and ambulances for emergency services.

Adetola disclosed that they may be forced to go on strike from September the 1st if the government fails to attend to their needs.

But the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye said the government is trying to ensure decorum in the health sector but cannot do all due to harsh economic situation in the country.