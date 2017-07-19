Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die

Police in Ogun State have paraded a 30-year old man, Joshua Oyapidan who stabbed his 12-year old son and abandoned him in a bush in an attempt to kill him.

While explaining what led him to the sad incident, the suspect claimed that his son’s bad attitude of stealing frustrated him to the extent of trying to eliminate him.

He said he doesn’t know what to do with the boy who has made him a subject of ridicule in the community but after doing the evil thing, he has regretted his actions.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi described the act as man’s inhumanity to fellow man and said he would be charged to court.

He also warned parents to desist from taking laws into their hands and should not think that they can do anything to their children because they gave birth to them, noting that law is no respecter of anybody.