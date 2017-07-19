Home News Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die
Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die

0
0
stabbing-TVCNews
now viewing

Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die

computer-village-TVCNews
now playing

Computer Village : Lagos denies approving construction of ICT mall in Ikeja

now playing

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

now playing

Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

now playing

FG to increase investments in Agric, Solid minerals

now playing

EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan

Image result for Ogun police arrest father for stabbing 12-year old sonPolice in Ogun State have paraded a 30-year old man, Joshua Oyapidan who stabbed his 12-year old son and abandoned him in a bush in an attempt to kill him.

While explaining what led him to the sad incident, the suspect claimed that his son’s bad attitude of stealing frustrated him to the extent of trying to eliminate him.

He said he doesn’t know what to do with the boy who has made him a subject of ridicule in the community but after doing the evil thing, he has regretted his actions.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi described the act as man’s inhumanity to fellow man and said he would be charged to court.

He also warned parents to desist from taking laws into their hands and should not think that they can do anything to their children because they gave birth to them, noting that law is no respecter of anybody.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
computer-village-TVCNews

Computer Village : Lagos denies approving construction of ICT mall in Ikeja

TVCN 0

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

TVCN 0

Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close