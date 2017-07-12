Okagbare, Amusan arrive in Nigeria for Warri Relays

Nigeria’s top sprinters Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and Tobi Amusan, have both arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 2017 Warri Relays & CAA Grand Prix.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July the 18th at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium, Ozoro, is guaranteed to have a rich number of top athletes on parade.

Okagbare who last weekend in London ran an impressive 10.99secs in the women’s 100m event will hope to strike a better rhythm on the home front as she counts down to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in August.

For Amusan, the home crowd will have a glimpse of the hurdler who has been putting up breathtaking performances in the circuit in the United States this season.

Outside the elite athletes, students in and around Delta State will also be partake of the relays.