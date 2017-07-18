More than 200 athletes are taking part in the 2017 Warri Relays and CAA Grand Prix in Delta state, Southern Nigeria.

Athletes from Niger Republic, Liberia and Botswana will also compete in the one day meeting. United States-based Tobi Amusan will lead Top Nigerian athletes.

Media coordinator of the event, Kayode Thomas confirmed that the facilities at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium, Ozoro, should aid better performance.

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare has sit out this one as she prepares for the IAAF diamond league final in Brussels, Belgium.