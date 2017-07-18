Home Athletics Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix
Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix
Athletics
Sports
0

Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix

0
0
now viewing

Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix

PDP-NEC-TVC
now playing

Breaking: PDP to hold non-elective special Convention August 12

AFCON- Morocco-TVC
now playing

Morocco says ready to host AFCON if Cameroon lacks capacity

CAF Symposium- TVC
now playing

CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat

WAEC-TVC-May/June Result
now playing

WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

APC-PDP-TVC
now playing

More than 100 PDP supporters defect to APC in Zamfara

Image result for Okagbare, 200 others arrive Nigeria for Warri Relays, CAA Grand PrixMore than 200 athletes are taking part in the 2017 Warri Relays and CAA Grand Prix in Delta state, Southern Nigeria.

Athletes from Niger Republic, Liberia and Botswana will also compete in the one day meeting. United States-based Tobi Amusan will lead Top Nigerian athletes.

Media coordinator of the event, Kayode Thomas confirmed that the facilities at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium, Ozoro, should aid better performance.

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare has sit out this one as she prepares for the IAAF diamond league final in Brussels, Belgium.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
AFCON- Morocco-TVC

Morocco says ready to host AFCON if Cameroon lacks capacity

TVCN 0
CAF Symposium- TVC

CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat

TVCN 0
CHAN Eagles -TVC

Home-based Eagles to resume camp on Thursday for CHAN qualifiers

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close