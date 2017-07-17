Home Athletics Okagbare finishes fourth at IAAF Diamond League
Image result for Okagbare finishes fourth at IAAF Diamond LeagueNigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor continues her preparation for the World athletics championship.

Okagbare though failed to build on her impressive 10.99 seconds run in London last week, this time finishing fourth in the 100m event at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday.

She placed a time of 11.03 seconds. Jamaica’s reigning Olympics champion, Elaine Thompson won the race, setting a new meet record of 10.87 seconds.

It is the first time Okagbare would finish outside the top three in this year’s series.

But she moved up to fourth in the qualification standings for the Diamond League final with 17 points.

The final comes up in Brussels,Belgium on Friday.

 

