Okagbare qualifies for 2017 W.A.C. long Jump event

Blessing Okagbare has qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships after jumping 6.77m to finish second at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix meet in Hungary.

Okagbare came to Hungary with a 6.52m personal season’s best achieved in the United states last month.

The 2008 Olympics bronze medallist also secured qualification for the 100m and 200m races of for next month’s London 2017 in June.

Okagbare beat Remona Burchell of Jamaica and Nigerian-born American Morolake Akinosun to win the 100m event in Hungary with a time of 11.11 seconds, her second fastest time of the season.

Meanwhile, 2014 Commonwealth Games long jump gold medallist Brume and Africa’s sprint hurdles queen Tobi Amusan failed to make the list of confirmed athletes for the eighth leg of the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.