Reigning Nigeria sprint queen Blessing Okagbare Ighote-guonor has raced her first sub-11 seconds performance of the season at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London.

Blessing ran 10.99 seconds, to place third behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson with 10.94 secs and Dutch girl, Dafne Schpippers with 10.97secs.

It was her first sub-11 seconds performance in the 100m in over 21 months.

Okagbare admits it is a huge boost ahead of the IAAF World Championships next month in London.