Home News Okebukola assures MAPOLY lecturers of job security
Okebukola assures MAPOLY lecturers of job security
News
Nigeria
0

Okebukola assures MAPOLY lecturers of job security

0
0
Professor Peter Okebukola - TVC
now viewing

Okebukola assures MAPOLY lecturers of job security

Senegalese Sports Stampede-TVC
now playing

Senegalese govt suspends Sports events after football deaths

Tinubu visits Kano-TVC
now playing

Maitama Sule: Tinubu pays condolence visit to Kano

Brutai -Elele- Army Chief-TVC
now playing

Army chief inaugurates projects at Elele Barracks

Tashan- Bomb blast -TVC
now playing

Breaking: Multiple Bomb blasts kill at least eight persons in Maiduguri

Baale-Shangisha-Yusuf-Ogundare-TVC
now playing

Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction

Moshood Abiola Abiola Poly-TVCThe Chairman of the Transition Committee of the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Peter Okebukola has assured the academic staff of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic of job security following the alleged plan to sack the institution’s workforce.

Okebukola who addressed Journalists in Abeokuta, denied plan to sack the lecturers and order them to reapply. He attributed the rumour to misunderstanding of the process and plan of the government through the transition committee.

” It think they misunderstood our intention. No staff of the institution will lose his or her job in the name of the conversion,” Oke Bukola stated.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta  suspended its strike, following the intervention of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

They had gone on an indefinite strike over an alleged plan to sack many of them, after the institution was converted to a university.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Senegalese Sports Stampede-TVC

Senegalese govt suspends Sports events after football deaths

TVCN 0
Tinubu visits Kano-TVC

Maitama Sule: Tinubu pays condolence visit to Kano

TVCN 0
Brutai -Elele- Army Chief-TVC

Army chief inaugurates projects at Elele Barracks

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close