Okebukola assures MAPOLY lecturers of job security

The Chairman of the Transition Committee of the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Peter Okebukola has assured the academic staff of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic of job security following the alleged plan to sack the institution’s workforce.

Okebukola who addressed Journalists in Abeokuta, denied plan to sack the lecturers and order them to reapply. He attributed the rumour to misunderstanding of the process and plan of the government through the transition committee.

” It think they misunderstood our intention. No staff of the institution will lose his or her job in the name of the conversion,” Oke Bukola stated.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta suspended its strike, following the intervention of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

They had gone on an indefinite strike over an alleged plan to sack many of them, after the institution was converted to a university.