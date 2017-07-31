Home News Okei Odumakin condemns attack on FUTA bursar
Okei Odumakin condemns attack on FUTA bursar
News
Nigeria
0

Okei Odumakin condemns attack on FUTA bursar

0
0
now viewing

Okei Odumakin condemns attack on FUTA bursar

now playing

Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brands

Atiku-Abubakar -TVC
now playing

Adamawa APC urges Atiku to disregard overture to PDP

now playing

Nigerian Army recovers 21 bodies in rescue operation

now playing

El-Rufai condemns mob action at NUJ premises

Duterte-drug-war-killings -TVC
now playing

Police kill Philippine Mayor, wife in drug raid

Image result for FUTA Bursar Foluso Olutayo-DavidThe President of Women Arise Initiative, Joe Okei Odumakin has condemned the brutal attack on the Deputy Bursar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Foluso Olutayo-David was attacked by a group allegedly led by the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union, Bayo Aladerotohun.

Okei-Odumakin who led other members of the group to the premises of an Akure magistrate court in solidarity with Olutayo-David described the attack as barbaric.

She wondered why he was harassed and beaten for choosing not participate in a strike called by NASU leadership two months ago.

She urged those involved in the attack to tender unreserved apology to the Deputy Bursar .

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Atiku-Abubakar -TVC

Adamawa APC urges Atiku to disregard overture to PDP

TVCN 0

Nigerian Army recovers 21 bodies in rescue operation

TVCN 0

El-Rufai condemns mob action at NUJ premises

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close