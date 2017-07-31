The President of Women Arise Initiative, Joe Okei Odumakin has condemned the brutal attack on the Deputy Bursar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Foluso Olutayo-David was attacked by a group allegedly led by the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union, Bayo Aladerotohun.

Okei-Odumakin who led other members of the group to the premises of an Akure magistrate court in solidarity with Olutayo-David described the attack as barbaric.

She wondered why he was harassed and beaten for choosing not participate in a strike called by NASU leadership two months ago.

She urged those involved in the attack to tender unreserved apology to the Deputy Bursar .