Okorocha seeks global collaboration in fighting terrorism

Okorocha seeks global collaboration in fighting terrorism

Image result for Governor Okorocha hosts foreign defence attachesImo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has identified foreign investors as the key to launching the state to a new path of economic growth.

The Governor said this while addressing senior military officers from different countries, who are on a 3-day working visit in the state.

TVC News Uche Okoro reports that governor Okorocha chose to address the security officers as ambassadors of their nations, urging them to encourage their countrymen to take advantage of the economic potentials of Imo State.

Okorocha also described Nigeria as one of the safest countries for international trade.

In addition to the invitation to foreign investors, Governor Okorocha is also appealing for technological support from the international community to beef up the manufacturing sector of Imo State.

