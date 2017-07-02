Home News Olowookere warns against diversion of Constituency allowance
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Olowookere warns against diversion of Constituency allowance

0
0
now viewing

Olowookere warns against diversion of Constituency allowance

Onuora Nzekwu TVC
now playing

Tributes as burial rites of ‘Eze Goes to School’ author begin

now playing

Fayose dissolves State Executive Council

now playing

Two FUTA students drown while taking selfies on boat

Boxing - Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn - WBO World Welterweight Title - TVC
now playing

Jeff Horn stuns Manny Pacquiao to win WBO Welterweight title

now playing

Djokovic beat Monfils straight sets to win Aegon title

Image result for Afe OlowookereA member of the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere says constituency projects fund should be channeled to the right direction to complement projects being executed by the State governments.

Olowookere made the statement at the commissioning of some projects executed by him in some communities in Akure south and north local councils.

The APC lawmaker said it is wrong for constituency projects fund to be diverted to private pockets.

He urged Nigerian politicians to always fulfill the promises they made while campaigning.

The Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu tasked Nigerian lawmakers to always work in tandem with the executive.

Related Posts
Onuora Nzekwu TVC

Tributes as burial rites of ‘Eze Goes to School’ author begin

TVCN 0

Fayose dissolves State Executive Council

TVCN 0

Two FUTA students drown while taking selfies on boat

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Onuora Nzekwu TVC
News

Tributes as burial rites of ‘Eze Goes to School’ author begin

0
Close