The management of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo has described the alleged jailing of its Acting Medical Director, Liasu Ahmed as unfounded and distortion of facts.

Counsel to the Institution, Lawrence Lloyd- Benson while speaking with reporters, said no order was made to commit the acting medical director to one month imprisonment by the industrial court.

The lawyer pointed out that the sensationalisation of a proceeding that is still pending in court was a mischievous.