Ondo NDLEA seizes 24,596kg of Indian Hemp in months – Officials

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo state have seized twenty-four thousand, five hundred and ninety-six kilogrammes of Indian hemp, otherwise known as cannabis sativa in the state.

The state commander of the agency, Mohammad Sokoto made the disclosure while briefing reporters on the achievements of the command in the last six months.

TVC NEWS Correspondent Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that Sokoto said the agency confiscated a total of twenty-four thousand, five hundred and ninety-six kilogrammes of Indian hemp and destroyed more than thirty-seven hectares of drug farms.

A total of one hundred suspects were also apprehended, out of which sixteen have been convicted .

The command also seized five vehicles and two landed property used to traffic and conceal drugs in Akure.

Sokoto linked the upsurge in criminal activities in the state to high rate of drug abuse.

This ugly trend, he said the agency is tackling with sensitisation programmes in primary and secondary schools across the state.

As the agency continues the fight against drug abuse, it is hoped that the success will lead to reduction in crime in the society.