Home News Ondo NDLEA tasks traditional rulers on Indian hemp cultivation
Ondo NDLEA tasks traditional rulers on Indian hemp cultivation
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo NDLEA tasks traditional rulers on Indian hemp cultivation

0
0
now viewing

Ondo NDLEA tasks traditional rulers on Indian hemp cultivation

now playing

Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port Harcourt

now playing

South West Governors call for economic self-determination

Osun-Bank-Robbery-TVCNews
now playing

Iwo bank robbery : Banks reopen for operation after six weeks

now playing

NASS asks FG to implement provisions in National Health Act

PDP Logo
now playing

Ondo PDP caucus woos aggrieved members

Image result for Indian hemp cultivationThe Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised traditional rulers and land owners in the state to stop giving out land to Indian hemp cultivators in the state.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mohammed Malami gave the advice while addressing reporters in Akure, the state capital

He explained that most of the cultivators of Indian hemp plantation are not from Ondo state which he added made it extremely difficult to track them down.

He also lamented the manner in which land owners release their land to hemp growers without proper monitoring.

The NDLEA boss added that any Indian hemp cultivators caught risk life jail term.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port Harcourt

TVCN 0

South West Governors call for economic self-determination

TVCN 0
Osun-Bank-Robbery-TVCNews

Iwo bank robbery : Banks reopen for operation after six weeks

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close