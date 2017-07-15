Home Politics Ondo NEPP members back restructuring
Ondo NEPP members back restructuring
Ondo NEPP members back restructuring

Ondo NEPP members back restructuring

Image result for restructuring nigeriaMembers of the Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP) in Ondo state have thrown their weight behind the various calls for the restructuring of the country.
Members of the party made their position known at the maiden congress of the party held in Akure, the state capital.

The chairman of the party, Ibitoye Olusola who emerged at the end of the congress, expressed the party’s commitment to the restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism.

She stressed further that more powers should be given to the state to enable them meet most of their pressing needs and develop at their own pace.

She added that restructuring of Nigeria would address various agitations by different ethnic groups in the country

The new chairman also advised women in the country to show more interest in politics.

