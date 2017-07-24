The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo state has held its caucus meeting with a call to aggrieved members to return to its fold.

The meeting which took place at the party’s secretariat in Akure was attended by members of the house representatives, House of Assembly and chairmen of the party at local government level.

The meeting is the first to be organised by the party after the Supreme Court affirmed Senator Ahmed Markafi-led faction as the authentic PDP.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, the state Chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, said the party is determined to carry out genuine reconciliation.

He added that this is time for members of the party to work together as a

team instead of engaging in unnecessary bickering.

Other members of the party who attended the meeting expressed their readiness to put behind their differences and return the party to winning ways.