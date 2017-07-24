Home Politics Ondo PDP caucus woos aggrieved members
Ondo PDP caucus woos aggrieved members
Politics
0

Ondo PDP caucus woos aggrieved members

0
0
PDP Logo
now viewing

Ondo PDP caucus woos aggrieved members

now playing

Intellectual property theft should be punishable by law : Lai Mohammed

now playing

Electricity : Gov. Ambode says 300MW power generation still on course

Southwest-governors-forum-tvcnews
now playing

Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development

PDP-Auwal-Tahir-Adeniyi-TVC
now playing

#LagosCouncilElections : I may go to court to contest result - PDP candidate

Ambode-votes-TVCNews
now playing

#LagosCouncilElections : Ambode congratulates APC for clean sweep

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo state has held its caucus meeting with a call to aggrieved members to return to its fold.
The meeting which took place at the party’s secretariat in Akure was attended by members of the house representatives, House of Assembly and chairmen of the party at local government level.

The meeting is the first to be organised by the party after the Supreme Court affirmed Senator Ahmed Markafi-led faction as the authentic PDP.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, the state Chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, said the party is determined to carry out genuine reconciliation.

He added that this is time for members of the party to work together as a
team instead of engaging in unnecessary bickering.

Other members of the party who attended the meeting expressed their readiness to put behind their differences and return the party to winning ways.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Southwest-governors-forum-tvcnews

Ogun hosts southwest governors on geopolitical development

TVCN 0
PDP-Auwal-Tahir-Adeniyi-TVC

#LagosCouncilElections : I may go to court to contest result – PDP candidate

TVCN 0
Ambode-votes-TVCNews

#LagosCouncilElections : Ambode congratulates APC for clean sweep

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close