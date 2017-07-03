Home Politics Ondo Speaker tasks Nigerians on unity
Ondo Speaker tasks Nigerians on unity

Ondo Speaker tasks Nigerians on unity

Image result for David OloyelogunSpeaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, David Oloyelogun has urged Nigerians to shun any act that can affect the unity of the country .

The speaker was speaking at a one day seminar on security organised by the house of assembly in Akure the state capital.

He advised leaders of different ethnic groups in Nigeria to caution their youths on the need to promote peace and unity at all times.

Oloyelogun also decried the way hate speeches is threatening the peaceful coexistence of the people of the country.

He urged Nigerians to always be security conscious, urging security agencies to work together as a team.

