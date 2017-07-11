Home News Ondo students protest over ASUP strike
Ondo students protest over ASUP strike

Ondo students protest over ASUP strike

Image result for Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo students protest over ASUP strikeHundreds of students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo state have protested against the decision of the lecturers to embark on strike.

The students who are currently sitting for their first semester examination took to the streets of Owo chanting solidarity songs.

The lecturers of the institution under the aegis of Academic staff union of Polytechnic (ASUP) had down tools over unpaid entitlements.

The rampaging students described their lecturers strike as untimely.

The lecturers later called off the strike to allow the students to sit for their examination

