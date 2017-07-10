Home News Ondo traditional ruler urges House of Assembly to resolve monarch grading crisis
Ondo traditional ruler urges House of Assembly to resolve monarch grading crisis

Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede - TVC
Ondo traditional ruler urges House of Assembly to resolve monarch grading crisis

Ondo traditional chiefs-TVCA prominent traditional Ruler in Ondo state, the Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede has charged members of the state House of Assembly to find a lasting solution to the issue of grading of monarchs in the state.

The monarch gave the charge while hosting the leadership of the state house of assembly led by its speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun.

He described a situation where a local council has more than four first class kings in the council of Obas in the state as injustice.

