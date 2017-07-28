Home News Ondo union crisis : RTEAN members want govt. intervention
Image result for RTEANMembers of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in Ondo state have appealed to the state government to call the leadership of the NURTW to order over series of attacks on their members.

The state chairman of RTEAN, Williams Adepoju made the appeal in Akure while addressing reporters at the union’s secretariat.

He accused members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) of attacking members of the association in motor parks in Ondo town and some parts of Akure.

Adepoju who displayed some of the pictures of some members of the association attacked by NURTW members, urged security agents to urgently intervene in the matter.

Counsel to the aggrieved members of the association, Femi Emmanuel, said members of the association have right to operate in any motor park in the state.

 

