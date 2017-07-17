Home Africa One killed, 50 injured in clashes on Egypt’s Nile Islands
One killed, 50 injured in clashes on Egypt's Nile Islands
Image result for One killed, 56 injured as Police clash with Egypt's Nile Island's residentsAt least one person has been killed and dozens injured in clashes between police and residents of a Nile island in Cairo, when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings at al-Warraq island.

At least 37 policemen and 19 residents were injured in the clashes.

Angry residents shouted slogans against the police during the victim’s funeral.

In May, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a campaign to demolish thousands of buildings that were alleged to have been illegally built on state-owned land.

 

TVCN
TVCN
