At least one person has been killed and dozens injured in clashes between police and residents of a Nile island in Cairo, when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings at al-Warraq island.

At least 37 policemen and 19 residents were injured in the clashes.

Angry residents shouted slogans against the police during the victim’s funeral.

In May, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a campaign to demolish thousands of buildings that were alleged to have been illegally built on state-owned land.