Ooni’s wife, Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dike, others lead walk against domestic violence

The wife of the Ooni of Ile Ife, Her majesty, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, led from the front, a walk to raise awareness about the advocacy to end domestic violence.

Olori Ogunwusi joined Nollywood actresses such as Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dike, women rights activists and many others to draw government attention to the need to formulate policies, and also deliberate upon legislative bills that will encourage people suffering some kind of violation to speak out.

The walk was also a platform to call on the judiciary to speed up the conviction of perpetrators of domestic violence to serve as a deterrent and reduce the trend in the country.