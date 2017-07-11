OPEC to tell Nigeria, Libya to cut oil output

Kuwait Oil Minister,Issam Almarzooq, says Nigeria and Libya will be asked to control their crude oil output in an effort to re-balance the market.

The countries have boosted oil production since they were excused from the global cuts.

The two african countries have being invited by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to a meeting in Russia to discuss stability of their production.

Libya’s oil output has climbed to more than one million bpd for the first time in four years. Nigeria’s production rose 50,000 bpd in June.