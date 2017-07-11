Home Business OPEC to tell Nigeria, Libya to cut oil output
OPEC to tell Nigeria, Libya to cut oil output

OPEC to tell Nigeria, Libya to cut oil output

Table Tennis : 6 Indian players sign up for Nigerian Open

Shorunmu warns Rohr over forcing Enyeama's return

Boxing : WBO confirms Horn's win over Pacquiao

Debt crisis : Etisalat begins exit from Nigeria

Chinese shipping firm to buy Hong Kong rival for $6b

Kuwait Oil Minister,Issam Almarzooq, says Nigeria and Libya will be asked to control their crude oil output in an effort to re-balance the market.

The countries have boosted oil production since they were excused from the global cuts.

The two african countries have being invited by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to a meeting in Russia to discuss stability of their production.

Libya’s oil output has climbed to more than one million bpd for the first time in four years. Nigeria’s production rose 50,000 bpd in June.

