Nigeria striker Osaze Odemwingie is now the leading scorer in the Indonesia premier league with 12 goals.

Osaze scored his 12th goal in the league for Madura United on Thursday in a 2-1 loss at Bhayangkara Surabaya United.

Osaze now looks set to extend his stay in Indonesia after signing an initial eight-month contract with Madura United.

Madura United have now slipped to third on the league table with 25 points from 14 matches.