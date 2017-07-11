Osinbajo approves 19 judges for National Industrial Court

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, on the recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, notified that the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on Friday at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

Here’s a list of the 19 new Judges

1 Targema John Iorngee Benue State

2 Namtari Mahmood Abba Adamawa State

3 Nweneka Gerald Ikechi Rivers State

4 Kado Sanusi Katsina State

5 Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka Ogun State

6 Abiola Adunola Adewemimo Osun State

7 Opeloye Ogunbowale A. Lagos State

8 Essien Isaac Jeremiah Akwa-Ibom State

9 Elizabeth Ama Oji Ebonyi State

10 Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo Ondo State

11 Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi Enugu State

12 Bashir Zaynab Mohammed Niger State

13 Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman Nasarawa State

14 Bassi Paul Ahmed Borno State

15 Danjidda Salisu Hamisu Kano State

16 Hamman Idi Polycarp Taraba State

17 Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe Plateau State

18 Alkali Bashar Attahiru Sokoto State

19 Mustapha Tijjani Jigawa State