Osinbajo approves 19 judges for National Industrial Court

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, on the recommendation by the National Judicial Council.
A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, notified that the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on Friday at the Supreme Court, Abuja.
Here’s a list of the 19 new Judges
1 Targema John Iorngee Benue State
2 Namtari Mahmood Abba Adamawa State
3 Nweneka Gerald Ikechi Rivers State
4 Kado Sanusi Katsina State
5 Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka Ogun State
6 Abiola Adunola Adewemimo Osun State
7 Opeloye Ogunbowale A. Lagos State
8 Essien Isaac Jeremiah Akwa-Ibom State
9 Elizabeth Ama Oji Ebonyi State
10 Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo Ondo State
11 Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi Enugu State
12 Bashir Zaynab Mohammed Niger State
13 Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman Nasarawa State
14 Bassi Paul Ahmed Borno State
15 Danjidda Salisu Hamisu Kano State
16 Hamman Idi Polycarp Taraba State
17 Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe Plateau State
18 Alkali Bashar Attahiru Sokoto State
19 Mustapha Tijjani Jigawa State