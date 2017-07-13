SPORT

Home Health Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims
Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims
Health
News
Nigeria
Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

Image result for Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victimsActing president Yemi Osinbajo has approved 1.6 billion naira as immediate intervention for victims of the floods that ravaged Sixteen States across the country.

According to Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the move is meant to help cushion the effects of the disaster on the affected states.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that shortly before the federal Executive council meeting , the Acting president had briefed Journalists about his visit to president Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom,

Osinbajo directed the finance minister to release the sum of N1.6 billion for people involved in the affected states and communities involved.

Council also approved the 2017/2020 strategic Implementation plan meant for the transformation of the civil service,  in line with the Economic Recovery &Growth plan

Council approved a process for the validation and payment of  inherited Federal Government contractor and employee liabilities totalling N2.7 trillion.

TVCN
TVCN
