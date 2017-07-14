Osinbajo calls for Entrepreneurship development

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has urged manufacturers to imbibe the Nigerian Spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship.

The acting president made the appeal while inspecting the production lines of a soft drinks factory in Ososa, Ogun State.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that it has been suggested at many fora that except Nigerians produce what they

use, grow what they eat and patronise made in Nigerian products, the economy of the country may continue to decline.

But with an indigenous company coming up to produce what Nigerians eat and source all its raw materials locally, the acting President says such will continue to earn his respect and urged manufacturers to look inward.

On the issue of lack of trust for Nigerian products, the Acting President says he doesn’t believe there is a problem of trust for world class products produced in Nigeria.

Osinbajo said he is proud of genuine local investors with a high sense patriotism and the Nigerian spirit of hardwork and entrepreneurship development.

The acting President who said he doesn’t want to be accused of bias, appreciated the fact that the company he visited is located in Ogun state.

The Acting President also attended the 7th edition of the Federal Government Nationwide Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Clinic, held at the cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, where he highlighted some of the government’s policies meant to stimulate economic development.