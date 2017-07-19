Home News Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara
Image result for Osinbajo inaugurates projects in ZamfaraActing President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated road, water and schools projects executed by the administration of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state in six years.

TVC News Ibrahim Bello reports that the first stop on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s  tour to commission projects around the state, was the one hundred and twenty eight kilometer road project from Anka to sokoto border.  The road cost the Zamfara state Government more than Seven point five Billion Naira.

Also commissioned by the Acting president  the Government Girls Unity secondary School kotar koshi and Government Day secondary school Dan Turai Gusau, which were completely renovated.

The Acting president described these projects executed by Governor yari as people oriented  legacies which will positively impact on  the lives of the common man.

The Acting president also paid traditional homage to the Emir of Gusau Alhaji Ibrahim Bello where he commended the traditional institutions for their role in maintaining peace and unity.

On his part zamfara state Governor Abdulaziz yari Abubakar says the projects executed were targeted at improving  security and economic development in the state.

The projects in all,  cost the zamfara state government more than Twelve Billion Naira and is expected to bring the needed development in the state.

