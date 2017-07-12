Home News Osinbajo returns to Nigeria after meeting Buhari in London
Osinbajo returns to Nigeria after meeting Buhari in London

Image result for yemis osinbajo and muhammadu buhariActing President Yemi Osinbajo returned to Nigeria on Wednesday morning from London after meeting with ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Presiden Buhari has been in the United Kingdom since May 7th on medical grounds.

A tweet by the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, said that the Acting President has returned to Nigeria.

It reads “Acting President Osinbajo is back in Abuja from London and will be presiding over FEC starting @ 11am at the Council Chambers.

 “We will soon share more information about AgP Osinbajo’s London meeting with President Buhari. It was a very good meeting. God bless Nigeria,” it stated.
