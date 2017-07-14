Home News Osinbajo seeks national unity at Akande’s wife funeral
Osinbajo seeks national unity at Akande’s wife funeral
Image result for Osinbajo calls for national unity as Akande's wife laid to restActing President, Yemi Osinbajo once again says Nigerians need to believe and support the oneness of the country.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the burial service in Osun state, for the wife of the former interim APC national chairman, Bisi Akande.

Osinbajo says Nigeria is unique in every way and stressed that the leadership being provided by the APC led government is hinged on good governance.

He expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence to the Akande family, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the late matriarch, whom he described as a great woman who lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

Omowumi Akande died on Tuesday at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

 

