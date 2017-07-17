Home News Osogbo monarch pledges support for Aregbesola, APC
Osogbo monarch pledges support for Aregbesola, APC
Osogbo monarch pledges support for Aregbesola, APC

Aregbesola and Ataoja-TVC
Osogbo monarch pledges support for Aregbesola, APC

Image result for ataoja of osogboThe Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun says Osogbo will continue to support Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and his party, APC.

The Ataoja who was represented by some of his chiefs at ward one meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Osogbo, says the capital city has benefited more from Aregbesola’s government than any before it.

He pledged the support of the palace to the government and the party.

 

