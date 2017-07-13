Home News Osun indigenes pledge loyalty to Aregbesola, APC
Osun indigenes pledge loyalty to Aregbesola, APC

Osun indigenes pledge loyalty to Aregbesola, APC

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and some indigenes and residents of Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas of Osun state have reiterated their support for governor Rauf Aregbesola.

This is coming on the heels of the loss of the APC in the last Saturday’s Osun West senatorial by-election.

Members say Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas will continue to be loyal to the governor in spite of the anti party activities of some dissident group.

At a solidarity rally held in Osogbo, the state capital, participants say Osogbo, as the state capital has benefited enough under the administration of governor Aregbesola than any previous administration.

They said Osogbo is ready to support Aregbesola and vote APC in future elections.

They enjoined party loyalists and supporters not to be deterred by the loss in Osun west, urging them to be optimistic ahead of future elections.

