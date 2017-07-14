Osun Permanent Secretary kidnapped, hacked to death along Abuja road

Osun State has been thrown into mourning following the abduction and killing of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, Osun, Olufunke Kolawole.

The deceased was said to be driven in her official car and was going to attend the inauguration of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Abiola Adewemimo as one of the judges of Industrial Court when the hoodlums struck.

The Osun State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Adebimpe Ogunlumade, and some others persons were kidnapped in April 2016 along Lokoja-Okene Road while returning from Abuja.

All those kidnapped then were released alive.