Osun Police arrest gang of ritualists over murder of UNIOSUN student

Osun Police arrest gang of ritualists over murder of UNIOSUN student

Suspected ritualists

Osun State Police Command has arrested another gang of ritualists alleged to have killed 400 level student of the Osun State University, Osogbo, Timileyin Shonibare.

This is the third time within a month that ritualists would be arrested with human parts in Osun state.

The 400 level student was said have been declared missing a week ago only for police to discover that Timileyin was killed by 19-year old Sakariyau Abdulrafiu and one Yahya who is now at large.

Two other persons were also arrested in connection with the crime.

