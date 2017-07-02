Osun to reorganise cooperative societies

Osun state government has promised to reorganize cooperative societies in the state to enable them become financially independent like their counterparts in the rest of the world.

Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Cooperative Matters, Gbenga Awosode disclosed this at a press briefing in Osogbo, the state capital to mark this year’s World Cooperative Day.

Awosode explained that this will ensure the growth of the cooperative unions and societies into big companies that can control the country’s economy.

President, Federation Cooperative of Osun State, Dotun Olawole says governments at all levels will need to provide grants as well as free interest loans to the cooperative societies and unions before they can grow to such level in the country.

T