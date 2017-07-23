Home News Osun tragedy : 10 killed as bus collides with tanker in Ile-Ife
Image result for Osun tragedy : 10 killed as bus collides with tanker in Ile-IfeAt least ten persons including, women and children have been burnt to death in a road accident in Ile-ife, Osun State.

The accident happened when an 18-seater commercial bus coming from Ondo State collided with an oil truck, in front of a filling station.

Eyewitnesses say the damage would have been less than it was, if emergency services had responded swiftly.

The incident was made even worse with the metal objects that were in the bus.

Two passengers who were rescued are receiving treatment in an hospital, and the truck driver is now at large.

