Osun West : APC's Hussein votes
Osun West : APC's Hussein votes

APC-Mudashiru-Hussein-Osun-west-By-Election-TVCCandidate of the all Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial by-election, Senator Mudashiru Hussein has cast his vote at Behulah Ward 3, unit 1 in Ejigbo local government.

Hussein was accompanied to the polling booth by his wife and family members. He cast his vote at exactly 9.38 am.

Speaking with reporters after voting, Hussein described the exercise as peaceful and smooth.

He also commended the peaceful conduct of the electorate.

He said the system of simultaneous accreditation and voting adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that the Umpire is improving on the electoral processes.

Senator Hussein is however optimistic that his party would triumph.

