Osun West by-election: APC, PDP in final phases of campaigns

As political parties wind down their campaigns for Saturday’s Osun West senatorial by-election, the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party are optimistic of victory.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege that Governor Rauf Aregbesola led the APC campaign to Ede, the hometown of the PDP candidate, while the PDP national chairman, Ali Modu Sherrif led that of his party to Irewole and Iwo local government areas.

The duo believe in the chances of their candidates.

Some party loyalists and Ede indigenes told TVC News that the APC candidate will defeat Ademola Adeleke even in his Ede home town.

The two major political parties expressed confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct a free, fair and credible poll, and urged the electoral umpire to continue to be transparent in all spheres.