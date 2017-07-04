Home Politics Osun West by-election : Aregbesola optimistic of APC’s victory
Politics
0

Osun West by-election : Aregbesola optimistic of APC’s victory

0
0
now viewing

Osun West by-election : Aregbesola optimistic of APC’s victory

now playing

Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill

nigeria-gymnastics1-african-level-16-junior-gymnastics-TVC
now playing

11 Nigerian gymnasts to compete in S.A.

now playing

Rohr to meet Conte over release of Moses

now playing

ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men's singles event

now playing

External reserves hit $30.27b in Q1 - CBN

The All Progressives Congress in Osun state said it was not only rational but also politically expedient to replace the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke with Mudashir Hussein since the latter handed over his ticket to the former on the order of the party in 2015 without misgivings.

This is just as Governor Rauf Aregbesola is optimistic of victory for the APC in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial by-election.

 

Aregbesola also urged the electorate to come out en-mass to cast their vote.

 

Ejigbo produced the speaker of the State House of Assembly, a member of  the house of representatives and now the senatorial candidate for Osun West but the party says it is only rational to reward Hussein with the party’s ticket since he stepped down for the late Adeleke in 2015.

Hussein represented Osun West at the Senate in 2011, defeating the late Adeleke and he said he is ready to repeat the feat against the younger Adeleke.

Osun West Senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke of APC in April.

His younger brother, Ademola is also contesting the seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Related Posts

Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill

TVCN 0

Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll

TVCN 0

Kano Assembly Speaker Rurum resigns

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Politics

Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill

0
Close