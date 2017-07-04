Osun West by-election : Aregbesola optimistic of APC’s victory

The All Progressives Congress in Osun state said it was not only rational but also politically expedient to replace the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke with Mudashir Hussein since the latter handed over his ticket to the former on the order of the party in 2015 without misgivings.

This is just as Governor Rauf Aregbesola is optimistic of victory for the APC in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial by-election.

Aregbesola also urged the electorate to come out en-mass to cast their vote.

Ejigbo produced the speaker of the State House of Assembly, a member of the house of representatives and now the senatorial candidate for Osun West but the party says it is only rational to reward Hussein with the party’s ticket since he stepped down for the late Adeleke in 2015.

Hussein represented Osun West at the Senate in 2011, defeating the late Adeleke and he said he is ready to repeat the feat against the younger Adeleke.

Osun West Senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke of APC in April.

His younger brother, Ademola is also contesting the seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.