Home Politics Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll
Politics
0

Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll

0
0
now viewing

Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll

now playing

Lagos Police begin screening of 138 Badoo suspects

now playing

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1
now playing

Nigeria is not broke but great - Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

yakubu-gowon-TVC
now playing

Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

now playing

Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

The Independent National Electoral Commission has also promised to provide a level playing ground for all political parties in the forthcoming July the 8th Osun West senatorial by-election.

The resident electoral commissioner deployed for the conduct of the by-election, Baritor Kpaji made the promise at a meeting in Osogbo.

Kpaji disclosed that election materials will arrive the state on Wednesday and will be distributed on Thursday.

All roads leading to Osun West senatorial district will be closed to vehicular movement on election day from 6am to 6pm local time.

Related Posts

Kano Assembly Speaker Rurum resigns

TVCN 0

Ondo Speaker tasks Nigerians on unity

TVCN 0

Reps member warns against diversion of constituency allowance

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Politics

Kano Assembly Speaker Rurum resigns

0
Close