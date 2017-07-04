Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission has also promised to provide a level playing ground for all political parties in the forthcoming July the 8th Osun West senatorial by-election.

The resident electoral commissioner deployed for the conduct of the by-election, Baritor Kpaji made the promise at a meeting in Osogbo.

Kpaji disclosed that election materials will arrive the state on Wednesday and will be distributed on Thursday.

All roads leading to Osun West senatorial district will be closed to vehicular movement on election day from 6am to 6pm local time.