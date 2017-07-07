Home Politics Osun West : Hussein receives APC’s flag
Osun West : Hussein receives APC's flag

Image result for Mudashiru Hussein.The National Chairman of the All Progressive’s Congress, John Oyegun, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, revved the campaign of the All Progressives Congress as they rounded off its campaign tour of the West Senatorial zone ahead of Saturday’s by-election.

Oyegun said, since the APC won the 2014 governorship election in Osun State, the party has not lost any major election in Nigeria.

The APC chairman used the occasion to present the party’s flag to the party’s senatorial candidate, Mudashiru Hussein.

He commended Aregbesola for his courage in facing the hard time, which he said is not peculiar to one state.

