Oyegun caused APC’s loss in Osun – Timi Frank

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress Party, Timi Frank has called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National chairman, John Oyegun.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Timi Frank says the party’s chairman hasn’t been able to solve any crisis rocking the party.

A consequence of this, he believes, is the outcome of the Osun State by-election, which saw the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to victory.

He appealed to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to immediately call for an emergency meeting, to address the situations confronting the party.