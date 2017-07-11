Home Politics Oyegun caused APC’s loss in Osun – Timi Frank
Oyegun caused APC’s loss in Osun – Timi Frank

Oyegun caused APC’s loss in Osun – Timi Frank

Niger Delta youth group backs economic restructuring

Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court

Many things are wrong in Nigerian politics - Ogun APC chieftain

Contempt: Court sentences director of Federal Medical Centre to jail

Ondo students protest over ASUP strike

Image result for APC : Resign now, Timi Frank tells OyegunA chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress Party, Timi Frank has called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National chairman, John Oyegun.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Timi Frank says the party’s chairman hasn’t been able to solve any crisis rocking the party.

A consequence of this, he believes, is the outcome of the Osun State by-election, which saw the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to victory.

He appealed to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to immediately call for an emergency meeting, to address the situations confronting the party.

