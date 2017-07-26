Pakistan tanker drivers’ nationwide strike enters third day
00
A nationwide strike by fuel tanker operators in Pakistan has entered its third day leaving many petrol pumps high and dry.
The transporters are protesting the introduction of stringent new safety rules by government regulators.
This was after the explosion of an overturned tanker of petrol killed more than 200 people several weeks ago.
Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority says the regulations are in the public interest as they are intended to safeguard lives.