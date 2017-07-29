Pakistanis are divided over a Supreme Court ruling, a day after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif quit when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court over undeclared assets.

The court has also ordered a criminal investigation into the 67-year-old Sharif who was investigated for corruption after the “Panama Papers” data leak revealed his family used offshore companies to buy posh London apartments.

Nawaz Sharif, who has served three separate stints as prime minister, has not commented on the Supreme Court verdict against him but his party said it had “serious reservations” about the judicial process.

Opinion on the streets of the capital Islamabad and the port city of Karachi was divided with some saying Sharif had done a lot for the masses during his tenures, while others were delighted that the corruption of the topmost tier of Pakistani society was finally being punished.