Image result for Pakistani ruling party to appoint Abbasi as Interim Prime MinisterThe brother of ousted Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif has been lined up as next Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif resigned on Friday after being disqualified by the Supreme Court over undeclared assets and corruption allegations.

Pakistan’s ruling party anointed his brother Shahbaz Sharif but he will first have to be elected to the National Assembly and quit as governor of Punjab province.

He would also have to win a by-election into parliament, which should take 45 days.

In the meantime, the ruling party picked former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister.

The ruling party has a strong majority in parliament so should have no problem appointing its choice as the new prime minister.

