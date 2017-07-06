Patience Jonathan alleges harassment of family, seeks Reps’ intervention

Wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan has alleged harassment of family by the security agencies.

The former first lady, i however seeking the intervention of the House of representatives. Her petition was presented to the House by Gogo Bright, a lawmaker representing Okrika constituency.

Honourable Bright said as a result of the sacrifices made by her husband for the country, the house should wade into the matter and call the security agencies to order.

The lawmaker said no former first lady has been harassed like this before.

The petition comes a day after an ad hoc committee of the house invited her husband to explain his role in the contentious Malabu oil deal.