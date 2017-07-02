Home News PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin Okupe
PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin Okupe

PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin Okupe

Image result for PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin OkupeA former Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has described the Peoples Democratic Party as a barren party that can no longer bear fruits.

The Iperu-Remo, Ogun State-born medical doctor disclosed on Sunday while announcing the resignation of his membership from the party he hitherto professed would rule as many years as it wanted.

Okupe said that the party was also no longer exist as a unified party in his ward at Iperu-Remo, hence his decision to publicly announce his resignation from the party.

He said, “It is with deep regret that I publicly announce my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party.

“It has to be public because the PDP no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party it was when I joined it.

“It is no longer news that the PDP has been embroiled in a fratricidal internal crisis brought upon it by itself.

“Its current direction is difficult to discern and I am convinced that even when the much expected judgement from the Supreme Court is given, the future of the party is not likely to be significantly affected whichever way the judgement goes.

Okupe, a former national chairmanship aspirant of the party, was also a spokesman for former President Olusegun Obasanjo while the latter was in power.

 

