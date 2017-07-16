Home Politics PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings
PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings
PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings

PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings

PDP-Logo-TVCThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has released dates of meetings of its critical organs such as the Expanded National Caucus, Board of Trustees, BOT, and National Executive Committee, NEC.

In a press statement Saturday, the party also informed all members of the state organs of the party that the meeting of the national caucus (expanded) was scheduled for Monday by 8p.m. in Abuja.

The Board of Trustees, BOT, will meet Tuesday by 11a.m., while the NEC will hold its meeting on Tuesday by 2p.m.

Those invited are former presidents and vice presidents, PDP Governors, National Executive Committee, NEC members, Board of Trustees, BOT members, National Assembly members, former PDP Governors, former PDP Ministers and all former National Officers of the Party.

The former ruling party recently received a new lease of life when its protracted leadership crisis was laid to rest when a Supreme Court ruling affirmed Ahmed Makarfi as its chairman.

