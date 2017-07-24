Home Politics PDP leadership : Former scribe calls for reconciliation
PDP leadership : Former scribe calls for reconciliation
PDP leadership : Former scribe calls for reconciliation

Image result for Peoples Democratic Party, Professor Wale OladipoThe immediate past national secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Professor Wale Oladipo has advised the national caretaker committee of the party to immediately commence reconciliation of members in order to brighten the chances of the party in future elections.

Oladipo gave the advice when he was welcomed back to his Ife hometown in Osun state after serving as the national secretary of PDP for four years.

He was removed alongside the former chairman, Ali Modu Sherrif by the supreme court judgment which recognised the national caretaker committee headed by a former Kaduna state governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

Professor Oladipo said he will never leave the party under any circumstances and promised to contribute his quota towards the rebranding of the PDP.

He dispelled the rumour that he intents to content the 2018 Osun governorship election but said he will work with other party members to ensure that the party reclaims Osun state.

